Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 247,210 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,016,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,847. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.