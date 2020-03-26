Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 14,331,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,318. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

