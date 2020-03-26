Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Retrophin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Retrophin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTRX. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $66,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $348,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RTRX stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 831,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,541. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

