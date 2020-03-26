Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the February 27th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 5,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

