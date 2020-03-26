Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,737,866,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $54.26 on Wednesday, reaching $1,885.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,462,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,967.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,843.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

