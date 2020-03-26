Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 739 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.