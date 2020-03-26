Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.40. 5,663,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,581. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

