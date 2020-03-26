Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Trading Up 8.4%

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.11, approximately 120,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 38,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,335.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.