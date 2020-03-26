Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,200 shares, an increase of 518.0% from the February 27th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

RYAAY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 1,513,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,119. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after purchasing an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

