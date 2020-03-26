RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Down 37.5%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s share price dropped 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 850,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,034,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

