SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

