salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,633,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,644. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.34, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares worth $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.71.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.