SAP (NYSE:SAP) Trading 7.8% Higher

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.47 and last traded at $105.97, 1,601,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 960,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

