Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after buying an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. 64,527,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

