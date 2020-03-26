Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,221 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $6,611,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

