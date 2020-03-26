Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 90,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,334,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,251,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

