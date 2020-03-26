Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after buying an additional 227,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after buying an additional 217,617 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,104,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,378,000 after buying an additional 147,170 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after buying an additional 141,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $9.58 on Thursday, reaching $123.60. 2,014,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

