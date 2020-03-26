Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.30

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.30 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 119.30 ($1.57), with a volume of 203412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.49).

SRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.11 ($2.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

