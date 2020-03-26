ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Trading 7.7% Higher

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.34, 329,743 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 252,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,291.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 455,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

