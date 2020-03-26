Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.09

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 1267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
Several brokerages have commented on SHG. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
