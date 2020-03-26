Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.09

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 1267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several brokerages have commented on SHG. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

