Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Declines By 52.2%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 27th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

RELV traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,909. Reliv International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

