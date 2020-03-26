Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Decreases By 66.7%

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SFBC traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.
About Sound Financial Bancorp
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.