Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Decreases By 88.3%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 27th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SUMR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.24.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

