Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Decreases By 88.3%

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 27th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SUMR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.24.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

