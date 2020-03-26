Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 10.2%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, 292,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 364,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $33.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.42.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.