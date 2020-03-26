Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 27th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $5,584,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $8,288,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,019. The stock has a market cap of $330.57 million and a P/E ratio of -34.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. Sitime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $36.46.
SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
