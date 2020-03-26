Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,053 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Middleby were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $5.29 on Thursday, reaching $60.98. 106,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,899. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.