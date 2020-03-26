Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 217 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.08. 6,132,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,342. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $151,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

