Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,700 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,439,000 after purchasing an additional 871,244 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 323,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after buying an additional 147,360 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 241,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,521,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 106,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 1,751,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,553. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

