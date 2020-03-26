Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 9,040 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 312,925 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

LEG traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

