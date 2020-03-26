Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,432 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 5,137,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

