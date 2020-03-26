Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 334,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 764,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

