Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 5,900 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

AOS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 170,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,244. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

