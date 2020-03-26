Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,117 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.51. 69,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,704. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

