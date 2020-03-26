Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.24% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMRK traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 6,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,433. The stock has a market cap of $254.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

