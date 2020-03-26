Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $415,733,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

