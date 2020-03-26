Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,536. The stock has a market cap of $324.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Insiders purchased 76,750 shares of company stock worth $665,085 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

