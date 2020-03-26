Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.25% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 107,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 83.17%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEI shares. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.25.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

