Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.11 Million Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $5,125,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $4,801,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 757,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,397,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

