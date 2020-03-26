Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $999,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 632,391 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 536,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 385,704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Unum Group by 4,268.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 393,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 384,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 177,398 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

