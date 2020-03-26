Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 333,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

SITC stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 198,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,650. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

In other SITE Centers news, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

