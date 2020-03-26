Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 110,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

