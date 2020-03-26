Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.14 Million in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.80. 49,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

