Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.15 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 676,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,483. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $857.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,029.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.51%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

