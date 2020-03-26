Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 710,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,410. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

