Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $861,000 Investment in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,877,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 924,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,824,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 394,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 319,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Shares of OMN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 160,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OMN shares. ValuEngine lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.