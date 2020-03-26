Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,871. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.