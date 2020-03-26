Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 94,300 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,966 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,541 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.