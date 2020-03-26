Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,966,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti increased their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.