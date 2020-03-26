Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 95,000 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAIR remained flat at $$11.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

