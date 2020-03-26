Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veoneer by 19,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 16,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. Veoneer Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

